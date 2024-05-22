Rep. Jim Jordan scheduled another circus House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on the weaponization of the federal government. Yes, another one.

This time, Republicans had a chance to claim that the gun industry is being oppressed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Ranking Democratic Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett once again framed the hearing as more evidence that the GOP has become a MAGA-sideshow.

“People often wonder, with my courtroom litigation background, having been a prosecuting assistant district attorney, if I enjoy these hearings,” Plaskett said.

“Every time I get a notice of a hearing for this committee, my stomach hurts. Because I'm disturbed by the use of this legislative time to prop up a failed individual. One individual. A loser in elections. A disastrous dictatorial wannabe in governing. A perennially bankrupt, false revenue-inflating con artist in business. And a cheater in marriage, even,” she went on. “That's who the Republicans want us to spend our time on: Supporting Donald Trump rather than the American people."

Like many Republicans, Donald Trump has tried to sidestep the issue of abortion and reproductive rights. But he stumbled during an interview with a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh this week, promising an “interesting” new policy that would let states restrict contraception..

