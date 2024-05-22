Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts had his words struck from the record for being "offensive" during a House floor debate. His offense? Detailing the charges against Donald Trump, the facts of his many cases, and the accusations—brought by our government—against the twice-impeached former president.

The request to have his words struck came from Republican Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana and was upheld by Republican Rep. Jerry Carl of Alabama, who was presiding over the chamber.

“Is it correct that members of Congress can mention the trial of the presumptive nominee for president? Call it a sham and question the integrity of the judge, but a reference to the mere existence of that same trial without any characterization, that's out of order?" McGovern asked.

Activity on the House floor came to a halt for over an hour, as the GOP determined how to proceed.

Before Carey ruled that McGovern had “accused the presumed nominee of the office of president of engaging in illegal activities,” his words were read out loud by the clerk to the chambers, accentuating just how insane this all is:

We have a presumptive nominee for president facing 88 felony counts, and we are being prevented from even acknowledging it. These are not alternative facts. These are real facts. A candidate for president of the United States is on trial for sending a hush money payment to a porn star to avoid a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign, and then fraudulently disguising those payments in violation of the law. He is also charged with conspiring to overturn the election. He is also charged with stealing classified information. And a jury has already found him liable for rape in a civil court. And yet, in this Republican-controlled House, it is okay to talk about the trial. But you have to call it a sham. It is okay to say the jury is rigged, but not that Trump should be held accountable. It is okay to say the court is corrupt, but not Trump is corrupting the rule of law.

The ruling prevented McGovern from speaking on the House floor for the rest of the day, effectively silencing the statement of facts in the chambers as they relate to Trump.

McGovern told reporters, "There’s nothing I said that I regret.”

