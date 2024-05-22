Nikki Haley had a nice run as the anti-Trump candidate in the Republican primary. She was so good at it, she continued to get a big chunk of votes even after she dropped out. And she got so much praise for refusing to bow to the MAGA cult.

But that’s all over now because Haley has joined the bend-the-knee club and endorsed the candidate she called “unstable and unhinged.”

During a conversation at the Hudson Institute on Wednesday, Haley claimed that despite everything she said about Trump, President Joe Biden is somehow worse.

“So I will be voting for Trump,” she said. “Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that.”

Well, let’s check in on whether Trump has given even half a damn about Haley’s plea that he reach out to her supporters. After Haley suspended her campaign in March, Trump declared that he would unite the party—somehow.

“We want to have unity, and we’re going to have unity, and it’s going to happen very quickly,” he said. This was just a few days after he said that the MAGA movement comprises “96%, maybe 100%” of the Republican Party. “We’re getting rid of the Romneys of the world,” he added.

Since announcing that the party would quickly unify behind him, those anti-Trump voters have continued to show up and cast their votes for Haley—the person Trump not-so-affectionately nicknamed “birdbrain”—in a decisive middle finger to Trump. So much for unity.

And so much for Haley’s concerns about Trump.

"He's gotten more unstable and unhinged. He spends more time in courtrooms than he does on the campaign trail, he refuses to debate, he's completely distracted, and everything is about him,” she said in February. “He's so obsessed with his demons from the past, he can't focus on delivering the future Americans deserve.”

None of that has changed, of course. If anything, he’s gotten worse, spending the last several weeks in a Manhattan courtroom and then spouting his grievances on social media.

So what’s changed? Maybe it's just Haley's concerns for her own political future and a realization—rightly or wrongly—that the only way to have one is to, like the rest of the GOP cult, kiss the ring. The same ring she insisted in February she had no need to smooch.