Attorney General Merrick Garland did not mince words on Thursday, calling Donald Trump’s claims of President Joe Biden authorizing the use of “deadly force” during a search for classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 “false” and “extremely dangerous.”

"The document that is being referred to in the allegation, is the Justice Department standard policy limiting the use of force, as the FBI advises. It is part of the standard operations plan for searches. And, in fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home," he said.

Garland’s response comes a day after Trump wrote on Truth Social, “WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the ‘Icebox,’ and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took time away from embarrassing herself in Congress to embarrass herself on social media, posting that “the Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.”

Like Garland, the FBI released a statement Wednesday saying that the FBI “followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter.”

