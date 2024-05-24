Donald Trump says Nikki Haley will “absolutely” be on his team following her decision to throw away what was left of her integrity and endorse the MAGA cult leader.

“I think she's going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts,” Trump told reporter Tara Rosenblum after his rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

Whether those thoughts include Haley’s descriptions of Trump as being “unhinged,” “disgusting,” and “awful,” Trump did not say.

“You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty,” he continued, “and I'm sure she's going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely."

The good news is that, while Trump never said her name, he didn’t call her “birdbrain,” either. Nor did he attack her marriage. So that’s something?

However, it does make one wonder in what fashion Haley might end up on Trump’s team.

Could she be a potential vice presidential running mate? Or secretary of state? Maybe she’ll become the new Natalie Harp, the woman who reportedly follows Trump around, printing out positive news stories to keep his spirits up.

Haley does have experience as Trump’s former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. After calling Trump “weak in the knees” around Vladimir Putin, maybe she could be Trump’s next liaison to the Russian authoritarian leader?