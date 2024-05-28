Donald Trump officially endorsed Rep. Bob Good’s primary challenger on Tuesday, despite the fact that Good joined the parade of GOP Congress members who traveled to Trump’s New York trial to kiss the ring.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA,” Trump yelled on his social media platform. He said the chair of the extremist House Freedom Caucus “turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and “loving” Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage has been done.”

Good made the fatal mistake of being one of the first elected Republicans to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, and was swiftly exiled from Trumpland. Good was even kicked out of a Trump-themed pop-up store in Virginia back in February.

Good’s opponent is Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, whose MAGA bona fides include being elected to office after attending the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan 6. Very few scumbags can claim that distinction.

It seems the only policy difference between Good and McGuire is that one was willing to step out of line to endorse a younger bigot in DeSantis, while the other was quick to massage Trump’s ego.

“I’ve been with Trump since he came down the escalator,” McGuire bragged on Tuesday, “and when I’m in Congress, I’ll back his agenda and put America First!”.

Trump’s endorsement of McGuire comes less than two weeks after Good and other Republicans played hooky from their real jobs to attend the twice-impeached Trump’s hush money trial in New York City. The Freedom Caucus chair said all of the right things to the press that day, but clearly it wasn’t enough.

Reps. Laurel Lee of Florida and Chip Roy of Texas also endorsed DeSantis, but were able to survive this election cycle after no MAGA primary candidates materialized to challenge them. In Lee’s case, Trump demanded someone challenge her, but the deadline came and went. In Roy’s case, Trump was too tardy, calling for a challenger against the Texas congressman well after the deadline to run had passed.

Good will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of “maverick” Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who has succeeded in overcoming Trump’s Sauron-like glare.

We're heading across the pond for this week's episode of "The Downballot" after the UK just announced it would hold snap elections—on July 4, no less. Co-host David Beard gives us Yanks a full run-down, including how the elections will work, what the polls are predicting, and what Labour plans to do if it finally ends 14 years of Conservative rule. We also take detours into Scotland and Rwanda (believe it or not) and bear down on a small far-right party that could cost the Tories dearly.