Lisa Rubin/NBC on Joshua Steinglass, the prosecutor presenting closing arguments to the jurors:

Steinglass pokes hole in defense's argument around National Enquirer Steinglass makes a very good point about the Dino Sajuddin story and corresponding payment. Sajuddin is the former Trump Tower doorman who claims Trump fathered a child out of wedlock, a claim the former president has denied. Given that everyone believed Sajuddin's claim to be false, purchasing the story was not something David Pecker did because of his fiduciary duty to shareholders; there was no reason to do it other than to benefit the 2016 Trump campaign.

x Pecker's testimony about this call underscores that Trump knew who Karen McDougal was, and that Cohen wasn't acting alone, Steinglass argues to the jurors. — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 28, 2024

Forbes:

Trump’s Hush Money Trial Hasn’t Changed Voters’ Minds—But It Could Still Cost Him The Election, Polls Show KEY FACTS The share of voters who believe Trump did something illegal by allegedly concealing hush money payments to cover up allegations of an extramarital affair was the same, 46%, in Quinnipiac polls released April 24, a week after Trump’s trial began, and on May 22. The same set of polls found slightly more Trump voters in May (68%), versus April (62%), said a conviction wouldn’t change their voting decisions in November. While surveys show the outcome of the case won’t affect the majority of respondents’ voting decisions, even the slightest shift in voter sentiment could threaten either Trump or President Joe Biden’s election chances as they’re polling within single digits of each other. Yahoo/YouGov polls show a slight uptick, nine points, in the share of voters from March (38%) to May (47%) who said Trump committed a crime, yet a January survey by the same groups also found 47% believe Trump is guilty in the case.

x Former WaPo editor Cameron Barr tells Semafor burying the Alito flag story was a matter of "consensus" (as so many bad decisions are). Baron says he was unaware. Ben Smith lets them skate, saying things were different pre-Dobbs. Well, if coverage had been different, maybe there… — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) May 27, 2024

Elections matter at every level. For example, from Bolts:

The Republican Nominee to Lead Oregon Elections Wants to Stop All Mail Voting Dennis Linthicum spread unfounded claims about the 2020 election and sued to force Oregonians to vote in person. He’ll face Democrat Tobias Read in November to be secretary of state. “No detective will ever find a body in the backyard if he doesn’t look,” said Linthicum, who is currently a state senator representing a district in south central Oregon. “So, at some point, the public is the best lookers we have. They’re out there, they’re investigating. You’ve got people doing the math. You’ve got people chasing ballots and understanding how ballot harvesting has been harming the public.” At no point in the forum did Linthicum provide evidence of widespread voter fraud in Oregon—there isn’t any—but that has never stopped him. He is part of a nationwide network of conservative officials and cultural influencers who have stoked election-related conspiracies for years now. Three years ago, he joined lawmakers from around the country in calling for an audit of the 2020 presidential election in all 50 states based on unspecified “fraud and irregularities.”

x How is this not bigger news?



Trump posted a video of one of his supporters attacking "blowjob liberals" and raging that if Trump is elected, he will "get rid" of liberals, who will be "gone."



Trump is plainly endorsing those sentiments. 1/



(Link)https://t.co/4JCEdLbAyn — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) May 28, 2024

Talia Jane/The New Republic (May 21):

Trump Makes Horrifying Pledge to Cut Access to Contraception It was never just about abortion. During an interview with KDKA News in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Donald Trump praised himself for overturning Roe v. Wade and suggested abortion isn’t the only thing on the chopping block. Asked whether he’d outlaw birth control or Plan B, Trump responded, “We’re looking at that” and said his campaign plans to release his full policy proposal in a week. “I think it’s something you’ll find interesting.… You will find it, I think, smart. I think it’s a smart decision.

We don’t want to forget about that (above) or this (below).

Josh Dawsey/The Washington Post:

Trump makes sweeping promises to donors on audacious fundraising tour By tying donation requests to pledges of tax cuts and other policies, Trump is testing the boundaries of federal campaign finance laws. As he closed his pitch at the Pierre Hotel, Trump explained to the group why it was in their interest to cut large checks. If he was not put back in office, taxes would go up for them under President Biden, who vows to let Trump-era tax cuts on the wealthy and corporations expire at the end of 2025. [...] Seconds after promising the tax cuts, Trump made his pitch explicit. “So whatever you guys can do, I appreciate it,” he said. The remarks are just one example of a series of audacious requests by Trump for big-money contributions in recent months, according to 11 donors, advisers and others close to the former president, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe his fundraising. The pleas for millions in donations come as the presumptive Republican nominee seeks to close a cash gap with Biden and to pay for costly legal bills in his four criminal indictments.