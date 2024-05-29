House Democrats' super PAC is launching a $100 million fund in an effort to retake control of the chamber by leveraging the issue of abortion in swing districts across the country.

In a statement, the House Majority PAC said its goal was to "create a stark contrast for voters: Democrats are working to grow the economy and lower costs for American families while Republicans are obsessed with banning abortion and ripping away American freedoms."

The sizable investment will be used for both advertising and voter mobilization efforts.

House Democrats' emphasis on abortion stems from its importance to suburban women. In a recent Wall Street Journal poll of seven battleground states, abortion topped the list of make-or-break issues for suburban women at 39%. Nearly three-quarters of those women supported abortion being legal in all or most cases.

The progressive pollster Navigator Research made a remarkably similar finding in its national polling, with a 38% plurality of voters saying abortion was their top deal-breaker issue of the 16 that were tested, even though inflation topped the list of voter concerns.

In The Wall Street Journal's poll, suburban women also cited abortion as the leading reason to support President Joe Biden, with 57% viewing Donald Trump’s abortion policies as too restrictive.

Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of the nonpartisan Inside Elections, summed up what House Democrats likely need to do now.

“Democrats can’t ignore voters’ concerns about the economy and safety and immigration, but I don’t think there’s been a race in the last three years where Democrats regretted highlighting the abortion issue,” he said.

In the 2022 midterms, backlash to the Dobbs ruling upending abortion rights severely blunted what was expected to be a red-wave election. In the run up to Election Day that cycle, Civiqs polling showed that, while 58% of voters overall named the economy/inflation as their top issue, 52% of Democrats cited abortion as their No. 1 issue.

And now two years later, Republican attacks on everything from abortion to in vitro fertilization and contraception have kept the issue top of mind.

In fact, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is an anti-abortion zealot who would pass a national ban if he had the votes to do it.

Trump also continues to blather on about allowing states to monitor pregnant women and regulate contraception.

It's an issue on which Biden, whose approvals are sagging, could also be helped by both the House and Senate Democrats’ push to highlight GOP attacks on reproductive freedoms.