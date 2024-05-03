On Thursday, during Donald Trump’s trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records, much of the day’s testimony day was taken up with Trump defense attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of entertainment lawyer Keith Davidson.
Bove drew out names of others involved with Davidson’s clients, from Lindsay Lohan to Hulk Hogan, to make it seem that the entertainment lawyer had been running a hub for scams in which his clients set out to entrap celebrities. Unsurprisingly, the back-and-forth between Davidson and Bove became contentious.
Then, during redirect, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass played an audio recording of a conversation between Davidson and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. That conversation made it seem that Trump was a party to the negotiations over how to handle Stormy Daniels.
That was confirmed when the next witness, forensic analyst Douglas Daus, testified about how he was able to pull information from two of Cohen’s phones. Following this testimony, the jury heard a conversation between Trump and Cohen in which Trump talked about the amount Daniels would be paid and expressed a desire to get the matter resolved quickly.
That tape was extremely damaging to any idea that Trump was unaware or uninvolved in handling Daniel’s claims. Which is why Bove spent the end of the day on Thursday trying to plant doubt about law enforcement’s handling of Cohen’s phones and the authenticity of the recording. That cross-examination resumed Friday morning with Daus on the stand.
Just before noon, former Trump adviser Hope Hicks, who served as his press secretary during the 2016 campaign and then as White House communications director, was called to the stand.
“Several members of the public in the overflow room gasped when her name was announced,” Kate Christobek of The New York Times reported.
RELATED LINKS:
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 5:01:12 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Hicks has just started to answer a series of questions about how Trump handled the story of Karen McDougal. In addition to emailing Cohen, she and Trump directly called Pecker.
But now it’s time for a lunch break.
More from Hicks when everyone comes back at 2:15 ET.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 4:57:58 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Wait a second, CNN, what happened to “growing more agitated” Trump?
Trump is less engaged with Hope Hicks' testimony now as she gets into the Karen McDougal questions, sitting back in his chair with his eyes closed.
That idea that guilty people sleep in police holding cells while the innocent sit around being nervous is actually BS. And nothing seems to explain Trump’s behavior.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 4:49:31 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
That golf tournament is reportedly where Daniels and Trump first met, and immediately proceeded the events that Daniels described to InTouch in 2018.
It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” Stormy recalled, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 4:41:31 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
As Jonathan Swan at The New York Times notes, Colangelo asked Hicks about reactions from a list of Republicans who criticized Trump following the release of the “Access Hollywood” video. But that was then…
It’s impossible to imagine the same thing happening today. Nearly all Republicans who were willing to publicly criticize Trump back then have either retired or been defeated in primaries by pro-Trump challengers.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 4:13:36 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
As Hicks begins to answer questions about the “Access Hollywood” recording, the prosecution has a transcript up on a screen where everyone can follow along. The email Hicks is talking about here is from Washington Post reporter David Farenthold who was asking for a reaction to the video.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 4:10:30 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Hicks is asked a series of question about former National Enquirer published David Pecker.
In a series of questions, Hicks says that she was present for some phone calls between Trump and Pecker, including a call to discuss a series of stories the National Enquirer had run to demean 2016 Republican candidate Ben Carson. that painted him as “Ben the butcher” over claims of incompetent surgery.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 3:56:41 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
As Jonah Bromwich at The New York Times notes, Colangelo keeps coming back to the idea that Trump was in charge of every aspect of Hick’s work and aware of all communications.
“I reported to Mr. Trump” and “Mr. Trump was responsible” are two things she’s just said. Again, this is key for prosecutors, showing that Trump is a hands-on manager — and hoping to convince the jury he would have taken the same hands-on approach as Michael Cohen brought him news of negative stories to quash.
UPDATE: Friday, May 3, 2024 · 3:48:14 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Campaign Action
Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo is questioning Hicks, rather than Joshua Steinglass, who has handled prosecution questioning through the last week. Colangelo, who also delivered the state’s opening statement, is noted to have a more gentle demeanor with witnesses. The prosecution may be trying to avoid any sense that it is bullying Hicks.