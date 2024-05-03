Kristi Noem's most public murder is her political career

Who would have guessed murdering a puppy would be such a career killer?

Trump fatigue is real, but now is not the time to look away

Because ignoring all the hate and misinformation he spews is how he wins.

Cartoon: Kristi becomes Cruella

If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will …

RFK Jr. sued Daily Kos. Things are not going well for him

And it’s not over yet!

A Georgia justice could be the first to lose in over a century

Fact: It’s rare for justices to face opponents at all.

Libertarians willing to overlook Trump’s authoritarian plans

Oh, the things a party will do to look relevant.

Trump sours on MAGA diehard Kari Lake as she struggles in Arizona

So associating with a wackadoodle candidate is bad?

Trump trial resumes with former adviser Hope Hicks taking the stand

People actually gasped when her name was announced.

Judge shoots down Trump's absurd lie that he's not allowed to testify

Just because Fox News eats it up …

RFK Jr. enlists worst pollster ever to help him pretend he can win

It’s a match made in heaven: Kennedy campaign has zero interest in accurate data.

