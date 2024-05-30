He’s guilty: Donald Trump is a convicted felon 34 times over

Teflon Don no more!

Chief Justice John Roberts tells Senate Democrats to pound sand

Apparently, he has a secret copy of the Constitution that says the legislative branch isn't the boss of him.

RFK Jr.'s latest icky opinion: Confederate statues are fine

Everything that comes out of this man’s mouth is problematic.

Democrats are spending big on abortion to retake the House

It makes sense to spend a lot of money on one of the biggest issues voters care about.

Cartoon: Political discourse

One a scale of one to Hitler …

A Supreme Court majority is on the line in Montana this fall

And that majority could be conservative.

US media ignores Puerto Rico’s June gubernatorial primary

Puerto Rican politics continues to take a back seat when it comes to mainstream media coverage.

Illinois takes a big step to protect abortion rights

This is how to fight back against red state restrictions.

Violent crime rate nears 50-year low, but GOP won't stop lying about it

We are safer now than we have been in decades, but you’d never know it.

Musk wants to help Trump stop nonexistent voter fraud. What could go wrong?

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Senator demands chief justice to ‘show some spine’ on court corruption

The “highest court in the land has the lowest ethical standards.”

