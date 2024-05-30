Donald Trump can now add “convicted felon” to his unfortunate list of historic firsts. A New York City jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records Thursday.

Reactions to the verdict have run the gamut, from jubilance to MAGA-crybaby snowflake tears.

President Joe Biden’s communications director, Michael Tyler, released a statement saying that the decision shows “no one is above the law.”

“[T]oday’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality,” the statement continues. “There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will the Republican nominee for president.”

Meanwhile, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had a different take.

“Today is a shameful day in American history,” he tweeted.

On the other hand:

Poor Donald Trump Jr. isn’t taking it too well.

OAN’s front page wedged in the term “so-called.”

Fox News, meanwhile, got “rigged” and “disgraceful” into its front page.

Other people found new ways to frame the historic moment.

For his part, Trump did what he always does: squeeze his cultists for any cash they have lying around.

Of course, it is hard to know what is truly happening behind the scenes today in Trumpland.

You can’t do a Trump reactions story without touching on this meme.

And you can’t talk about 34 counts this many times without the Count!

But the clear winner is this one: