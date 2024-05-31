Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley announced Tuesday that public schools will be allowed to use the unaccredited, right-wing nonprofit PragerU "edu-tainment" children's videos.

PragerU’s billionaire-backed, Islamophobic, homophobic, climate denialist, racist, and ultimately revisionist content was born out of the repugnant minds of right-wing radio show host Dennis Prager and screenwriter Allen Estrin. PragerU is a propaganda project designed to target children with far-right ideas and alternate facts.

The videos range from animations for very young children to hosted informationals for young adults, with titles like "Born to hate Jews," about how Muslims are raised to be antisemitic. There’s also "Would you rather be colonized by Aztecs or Christians?," which is hosted by Christian conservative extremist Michael Knowles.

During his announcement on Tuesday, Brumley claimed that PragerU’s content aligns with the state’s new social studies standards, which he calls the “freedom framework.”

Want to teach your kids about Christopher Columbus crossing the ocean blue? PragerU has a video where children travel back in time to learn from an animated Columbus that “being taken as a slave is better than being killed!” There’s also a video where abolitionist Frederick Douglass says the Founding Fathers of our country were also abolitionists (they weren’t) and takes a swipe at the Black Lives Matter movement.

But PragerU isn’t just about Islamophobia and revisionist U.S. history. There are several climate denialism videos, too. There’s even an eight-minute video titled “How To Embrace Your Masculinity” that explains that there is no such thing as “toxic masculinity” and that it was “masculinity that defeated the Nazis in World War II.”

Louisiana now joins Oklahoma, Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, and Arizona in adding PragerU materials to their public education curriculum. These materials include books for young adult readers like “Sofia Survives The Border,” which is about a young girl who “learns why strong borders are essential for keeping communities safe and prosperous.”

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne described the addition of PragerU resources to the state’s curriculum as a way to “present an alternative” to “the extreme left side” of education.

In other words: Republicans want to present an alternative reality to the facts being taught in schools.

Every day brings a new prognostication that is making President Joe Biden's campaign operatives worry or freak out. Is Donald Trump running away with the election? No. Not even close.