Now we know: There's a criminal running for the White House, and the only way to stop him is at the ballot box.

The dangers of a second term for Donald Trump are almost too numerous and too awful to recount. But as long as we have free and fair elections, it's within our power to keep them at bay.

That's why Daily Kos is wholeheartedly endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, both to safeguard our democracy and to build on their achievements of the last four years.

Biden has accomplished legislative feats few thought possible. Despite razor-thin margins in Congress, he signed into law:

The American Rescue Plan, which provided critical pandemic relief and economic stimulus while COVID still raged;

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to upgrade our nation's infrastructure, including our broadband and electric vehicle charging networks;

The Inflation Reduction Act, with its historic investments in clean energy and groundbreaking efforts to lower prescription drug prices; and

The Respect for Marriage Act, which codified marriage equality into law in the face of right-wing attacks.

He appointed the first Black woman—and the first public defender—to the Supreme Court in Ketanji Brown Jackson.

He's led the global defense of our allies in Ukraine and has been unequivocal in standing against Vladimir Putin.

And just recently, his administration set in motion a historic reclassification of the legal status of marijuana, paving the way to a more just drug policy.

Trump's vision for America, meanwhile, has only grown grimmer since the failed coup he fomented more than three years ago. He's said he wants to be a dictator on "Day One" so that he can carry out retribution against his enemies. He wants to make the federal government his personal tool and weaponize the Justice Department.

He's expressed support for an abortion ban and restrictions on contraception. He wants to build detention camps for migrants and deploy the National Guard to carry out mass deportations.

He wants to pardon Jan. 6 rioters, whom he calls "hostages." And he's promised a "bloodbath" if he fails to win in November.

Four years ago, the stakes were incredibly high. Now they've only grown higher. Much work remains to be done, but if Democrats can hold the White House, keep the Senate, and reclaim the House, a brighter future beckons.

Biden and the Democrats would be able to pass a comprehensive civil rights bill to protect voting and crack down on gerrymandering; restore the expanded child tax credit that lifted so many out of poverty; ensure the wealthy finally pay their fair share of taxes; combat gun violence by instituting mandatory background checks and banning assault weapons; and, perhaps most important of all, restore the right to receive abortion care nationwide.

We all know what the alternative looks like, and the courts can't save us from it. That's up to us.

