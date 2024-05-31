In the hours since a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony charges, vulnerable House Republicans have mostly opted to keep their traps shut. But despite facing difficult reelection campaigns that will help determine control of Congress, a handful of true believers have nevertheless decided to stick their necks out on behalf of the GOP’s newest convicted criminal.

Take Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who represents a Long Island-based district less than 20 miles from the Manhattan courthouse where Trump was tried. You might think he’d prefer to duck and cover, but no.

He was right out there blasting District Attorney Alvin Bragg for a “shameful witch hunt against President Trump by railroading a conviction through a partisan New York court in an attempt to help Joe Biden’s failing campaign.”

And purporting to call on his time as a New York City police officer, D’Esposito claimed (on his official government Twitter account, no less), “I know bad judges & bad verdicts when I see them.” Fortunately, voters know bad candidates when they see them, too.

D’Esposito was by no means the only at-risk New York Republican who couldn’t help himself. Rep. Brandon Williams, a freshman from upstate, also unleashed a whine in defense of Trump.

“Two-tiered justice system,” he complained. “Far-left extremists have their hands on the scales of justice—what a disgrace.” It’s a good bet that a lot of folks up in Syracuse and Utica probably have a different idea of what constitutes a disgrace.

Two more Republicans, both from the Hudson Valley, were likewise unable to resist. Rep. Marc Molinaro griped that the verdict was “a perversion of the justice system” and offered a novel argument for why Trump should avoid jail time: “The leading contender for the presidency doesn't belong behind bars.” If the polls show him trailing, though, then perhaps he’ll reconsider?

Rep. Mike Lawler, meanwhile, moaned about “hyperpartisan New York Democrats” and called it a “sad day for America.” He added, though, that “elections should be decided at the ballot box by voters.” Indeed—and in November, both he and Trump get to find out what those voters think.

It wasn’t just members of Congress from Trump’s abandoned home state who wanted in on the action.

“Today’s verdict is not about justice; it’s about revenge,” Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans thundered.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon also had thoughts. “This is an unprecedented prosecution for a crime very seldom charged,” he railed. Seldom, alas, but not never! There’s a reason we keep these laws on the books—which is something you’d think a member of the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus might understand.

All of these members of Congress have something in common: They all represent districts that Joe Biden carried in 2020, and they all face very competitive elections this fall. And unlike most of their GOP colleagues in blue seats, they’re proudly speaking out on behalf of a felon their constituents have rejected.

Democrats need to gain just four seats in November. These half-dozen Republicans alone could be the difference-makers. And that would be something worth talking about.