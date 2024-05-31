Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records has been met with resounding cheers and the expected right-wing jeers. But no group is more craven than Trump’s desperate cohort of vice presidential wannabes, all of whom made sure to react loudly to the verdict and rush to the felon’s defense.

Some responded on social media, some did interviews, and some did both, but all of them sounded a lot like one of Trump’s trademark unhinged Truth Social rants.

Saying the trial was a “sham” and the verdict was an “injustice,” these bootlickers made sure to wrap their responses in a shroud of conspiracy theories while adding a little something to distinguish themselves.

Sen. Marco Rubio came out swinging, working his social media account and doing interviews. Little Marco alternated between saying this verdict was a big win for Trump but also proof that we have become a "banana republic.”

“This is what you see in communist countries,” the Florida man told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. He also told Hannity that President Joe Biden is “clearly senile and declining.”

A few hours later, Rubio was regaling Fox News’ Steve Doocy with a scary conspiracy.

“I think what we need to fear now is that there are plenty of Democrat, Soros, left-wing, Marxist prosecutors prepared to charge people on the right with crimes in order to get them out of politics, and that's a very scary place to be,” Rubio whined.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York took time away from filing ethics complaints against judges and prosecutors in Trump’s various trials to fundraise on behalf of “a political prisoner” and release a boring 270-word statement calling the verdict “corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican,”

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota took a break from her dog abattoir to post a couple of pretty boilerplate statements characterizing Trump as a selfless hero fighting against a “rigged” verdict.

Finance bro and failed GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy offered up the legal opinion that Biden can and should pardon Trump to make sure that Republicans don't begin weaponizing politics. Someone should probably mention that to Rep. Jim Jordan! Ramaswamy also offered up some good news in the wake of Trump's “sham” conviction.

“More black voters will flock to Trump in droves & for good reason,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “I didn’t think the Democrat Party would be so dumb, but here we are.” I didn’t think you could be more of a racist asshat, but here we are, Vivek.

Then there’s Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who is widely considered the front-runner in the veepstakes.

“This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution,” Vance tweeted. “Dems invented a felony to ‘get Trump,’ with the help of a Soros funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome.”

Vance called for action on Fox News.

“We need to be subpoenaing Judge Merchan and his daughter,” he told host Jesse Watters. “We need to understand what are the connections between big Democratic money and this sham prosecution. Did George Soros ever talk to Alvin Bragg about using his power to go after Donald Trump?”

Vance did offer a moment of comedy when he stumbled while speaking at one point, saying “banana Republicans” before correcting that to compare our country to “banana republics.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stayed on the Burgum brand by offering up an even more boring version of all the same talking points.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina released a cringe-tastic video where he painfully attempted to incorporate Trump's catchphrase from “The Apprentice” at the end. (Warning: Embarrassing to watch.)

x Absolute injustice. This erodes our justice system.



Hear me clearly: You cannot silence the American people. You cannot stop us from voting for change.



Joe Biden — you’re fired. We the People stand with Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/lqylAh1Bze — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 30, 2024

Finally, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida called the verdict “a disaster.”

“America, this is what a political prosecution looks like,” he tweeted. But it wouldn’t be Donalds if he didn’t proceed to go out and do several television interviews and heighten his description of the verdict from “a disaster” to “clearly a disaster.”

No matter who Trump ultimately chooses to be his running mate, one thing is for sure: He will continue to humiliate all of the contestants involved, no matter how low they genuflect.

