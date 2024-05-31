On Thursday, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. It was a celebratory time for most people who’d hoped he would finally be held accountable.

Let’s see how the press handled the historic moment when the first former president in American history was convicted.

First up, the New York City newspapers, which had a front-row seat to history. See if you can spot the diffence.

Back in 1989, Trump paid for full-page advertisements in many of those very newspapers, demanding the death penalty for the teenagers branded the Central Park Five. The men Trump attacked were convicted and served many years in prison, before being exonerated. Those men, it turns out, weren’t guilty.

But you know who is?

He’s a convicted felon even when he flies back to Mar-a-Lago!

The winner of the best use of the word “guilty” on the front page goes to ...

Best use of vertical design space.

Some solid sub-headline work in Chicago.

Even Canada can’t help itself.

En español.

In the Queen’s English.

In the Motor City.

And finally, in honor of Trump’s predilection for trashy tabloid fare.

