Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts Thursday, and Republicans are really not taking it well.

House Speaker Mike Johnson wants the Supreme Court to wave its magic wand and make the whole thing go away. VP wannabes like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took to social media to whine about the unfairness of it all.

And then there’s … whatever this is.

On what appears to be official United States Senate stationery, eight Republican senators signed their names to a paragraph of words addressed to no one.

“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways,” they write. Presumably, they’re referring to Trump’s conviction—which, fact check, the White House had nothing to do with. But who can say for sure? Apparently, not these senators.

As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart. To that end, we will not 1) allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare; 2) vote to confirm this administration’s political and judicial appointees; and 3) allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people.

And that’s it. Other than a “Sincerely” and their signature blocks, that’s the whole thing.

It’s entirely unclear what they’re talking about, since Senate Republicans haven’t been doing any of these things anyway. Maybe they’re going to not vote for President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees even harder next time? Maybe they’ll not pass legislation with even greater vigor? Maybe they’re just going to hold their breaths until they turn blue, or until the Supreme Court overturns the conviction.

The letter is signed by Mike Lee, Tommy Tuberville, Marsha Blackburn, Roger Marshall, JD Vance, Eric Schmitt, Rick Scott, and Marco Rubio. Two of those senators—Vance and Rubio—are vying for the VP slot. Scott is running to replace Mitch McConnell as Republican leader. The others might not have a specific agenda; they’re just generally thirsty for Trump’s approval like everyone else in their party-slash-cult.

Surely, they don’t expect this letter to no one to have any impact. Again, it’s not addressed to anyone. Not Biden, not Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, not Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy. They’re not asking for anything, and their threats—to continue to obstruct a popular agenda—are pathetically empty.

They’re just … mad, bro.

