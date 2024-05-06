Kristi Noem suggests she hasn't read her own book. Just one problem…
In case you thought her story couldn’t get any worse, guess again.
Biden campaign's surprising target for new abortion ad: Latino men
Yes, you read that right.
Democratic congressman in Texas indicted on bribery charges
Accepting bribes from a foreign oil company seems like a bad idea.
Cartoon: GOP backing Trump
Nailed it.
Tim Scott's the latest VP wannabe to say he'll only accept a Trump win
This interview is infuriating.
Election workers are scared, but there is hope
The GOP has added another weapon to its anti-democratic arsenal.
Paul Manafort to impact more than just Trump’s anti-Ukraine views in 2024
He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.
The GOP has quashed abortion care in the Southeast. It could upend the election
Could a near-total ban on abortion in an entire region of the country impact women’s votes more than most political analysts believe?
7 stories to know: Studying weed, militias on Facebook, and anti-abortion junk science
We’ve got good news, better news, and even a bonus video!
Ukraine Update: Russia retakes Robotyne, electronic warfare rises, and new Bradleys incoming
Russia may be advancing, but it is doing so at tremendous cost.
Trump lawyer Jeffrey Clark’s recommended disbarment is a lesson and a warning
The opinion is absolutely scathing.
