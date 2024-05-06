Kristi Noem suggests she hasn't read her own book. Just one problem…

In case you thought her story couldn’t get any worse, guess again.

Biden campaign's surprising target for new abortion ad: Latino men

Yes, you read that right.

Democratic congressman in Texas indicted on bribery charges

Accepting bribes from a foreign oil company seems like a bad idea.

Cartoon: GOP backing Trump

Nailed it.

Tim Scott's the latest VP wannabe to say he'll only accept a Trump win

This interview is infuriating.

Election workers are scared, but there is hope

The GOP has added another weapon to its anti-democratic arsenal.

Paul Manafort to impact more than just Trump’s anti-Ukraine views in 2024

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.

The GOP has quashed abortion care in the Southeast. It could upend the election

Could a near-total ban on abortion in an entire region of the country impact women’s votes more than most political analysts believe?

7 stories to know: Studying weed, militias on Facebook, and anti-abortion junk science

We’ve got good news, better news, and even a bonus video!

Ukraine Update: Russia retakes Robotyne, electronic warfare rises, and new Bradleys incoming

Russia may be advancing, but it is doing so at tremendous cost.

Trump lawyer Jeffrey Clark’s recommended disbarment is a lesson and a warning

The opinion is absolutely scathing.

