Donald Trump’s trial for 34 counts of illegally falsifying business records to protect his 2016 campaign continues Tuesday with adult film actress Stormy Daniels expected to take the stand.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump. She was paid $130,000 through former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to prevent her from talking about it. Trump then reimbursed Cohen. That reimbursement, and how it was reported in Trump’s accounting, is the heart of this case.
On Monday, Trump was fined $1,000 for again violating the gag order, with Judge Juan Merchan warning that additional violations could result in Trump being sent to jail.
The jury heard from two Trump Organization employees, controller Jeffrey McConney and accountant Deborah Tarasoff, who showed how Trump made payments to Cohen from his personal account, and how the payments concerning Daniels broke with a pattern of other payments.
Daniels’ testimony is expected to be among the most contentious of the trial, as Trump has continued to dispute her claims.
RELATED LINKS:
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 4:36:53 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Maggie Habberman at The New York Times
Stormy Daniels is now being asked about being threatened in a parking lot by someone while she was in Las Vegas with her daughter. Her voice shakes as she talks about it, and explains she didn’t report it because it would have been upsetting to the person she was in a relationship with at the time.
The man in that parking lot threatened Daniels and told her to drop the Trump story. As Jen Hayden reported in 2018, Daniels had a sketch made of the man.
Daniels appeared on “The View” with her attorney to ask the public for help in identifying the man she says threatened her.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 4:27:50 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Jonathan Swan at The New York Times
Trump has claimed he had nothing to do with Stormy Daniels, just as he has nothing to do with any of the women who’ve made claims against him. But the cumulative testimony extracted from this line of questioning is that Stormy Daniels met with Trump on multiple occasions, with dozens of witnesses.
Plus phone call logs. Plus the numbers in her phone book. Plus her detailed descriptions of Trump’s hotel room and clothing. Plus the photo of them together.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 4:15:56 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
The New York Times reports that Merchan is irritated by the testimony and the questioning. After sustaining one defense objection, the prosecution objects and Merchan eventually reverses himself, but only after chastising prosecutors and Daniels.
He does not like hearing about Trump’s boxers in his court.
Likely the prosecution’s questions and Daniels’ answers have been skirting the very edge of the instructions Merchan delivered to both sides in a lengthy sidebar before Daniels entered court.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 4:03:04 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Jesse McKinley at The New York Times
Stormy Daniels describes herself being traumatized by the encounter: shaking, bewildered, wondering “how I got” to the place of having sex with Trump. But she says she didn’t say no, “because I didnt say anything at all.”
This is such a damaging account of the events. It’s not funny. It’s not titillating. It’s just an ugly account of a young woman in a difficult situation with a much older and infinitely more powerful man.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 3:33:40 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
CNN has an interesting point about how much of Daniels’s testimony speaks to the power dynamic between the two at that hotel room meeting. After the defense led Daniels through her impoverished childhood, she described Trump’s hotel room as being larger than her last three houses.
Trump had also just asked all those questions about her industry, which Daniels could easily see as a signal that Trump was interested in becoming a big player.
All of this is directly relevant to explaining why Daniels might have agreed to do something she didn’t actually want to do.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 3:16:29 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Maggie Haberman at The New York Times notes that all of this seems to be making Trump nervous.
As Daniels is talking about entering Trump’s hotel suite, Trump whispers to his lawyer. He can’t stand feeling or appearing weak or powerless. But that’s exactly what he is here as Daniels is describing, in extensive detail, an encounter he continues to maintain didn’t happen.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 3:08:41 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Jonah Bromwich at The New York Times, notes that Hoffinger is asking Daniels about why the first person she told about Trump’s invitation was her publicist, which could feed the defense’s claims that Daniels was a grifter.
The prosecutor, Susan Hoffinger, may be leaning into that in the same way her team has elicited damaging testimony about Michael Cohen: They’d rather that jurors hear it from the prosecution's witnesses up front, rather than allowing the defense to spring it on the jury as if the state were trying to hide it.
Prosecutors have solicited so many “let’s beat up Michael Cohen” moments that it’s hard to think what else the defense could say about him.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 2:48:30 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Hoffinger moved Daniels quickly through descriptions of her early career. During her testimony, Daniels appeared understandably nervous. But she reportedly seems more confident as the state establishes that Daniels was more than just a body on screen.
UPDATE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · 2:43:43 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Campaign Action
CNN reports that Daniels is recounting the path that took her from exotic dancing to nude modeling to adult films.
Jurors are taking notes as Stormy Daniels testifies. Many of their faces are expressionless as they are alternate between watching Daniels and prosecutor Susan Hoffinger.