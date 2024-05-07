Donald Trump’s trial for 34 counts of illegally falsifying business records to protect his 2016 campaign continues Tuesday with adult film actress Stormy Daniels expected to take the stand.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump. She was paid $130,000 through former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to prevent her from talking about it. Trump then reimbursed Cohen. That reimbursement, and how it was reported in Trump’s accounting, is the heart of this case.

On Monday, Trump was fined $1,000 for again violating the gag order, with Judge Juan Merchan warning that additional violations could result in Trump being sent to jail.

The jury heard from two Trump Organization employees, controller Jeffrey McConney and accountant Deborah Tarasoff, who showed how Trump made payments to Cohen from his personal account, and how the payments concerning Daniels broke with a pattern of other payments.

Daniels’ testimony is expected to be among the most contentious of the trial, as Trump has continued to dispute her claims.

