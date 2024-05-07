When House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was interviewed on “60 Minutes” Sunday, he pulled no punches about the GOP’s continual incompetence—and what it means for governance in our country.

"Even though we're in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done.” Jeffries told host Norah O'Donnell. “Those are just the facts."

Between Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s slim vote margin and the constant threat of his ouster from MAGA loyalists like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Democratic minority has had to close ranks and whip votes to keep the government running and ensure the passage of critical legislation, including aid to Ukraine.

Jeffries described the situation in Congress as “difficult,” because “many of my Republican colleagues are more interested in creating chaos, dysfunction, and extremism."

When O’Donnell asked Jeffries why, he said it’s a question that needs to be asked of those Congress members who seem more interested in making spectacles of themselves than actually governing.

"We were sent by the American people to get things done, to solve problems,” he said. “At the end of the day, some people don't have that view of the job."