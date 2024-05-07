The Hoosier State is hosting downballot primaries tonight! Polls have now closed in the part of Indiana located in the Eastern time zone, which is home to over 80% of the state's residents. Polls close at 7 PM ET / 6 PM local time in the remaining portion of the state based in the Central time zone.

You can find our guide to the key primaries as well as our continuously updated cheat-sheet. To help you follow along, check out this interactive map of Indiana's congressional districts from Dave's Redistricting App.

Results: Associated Press | New York Times | Politico