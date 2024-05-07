A quick around-the-world of the four GOP House primaries we’re following:
• IN-03: This race is a crazy-close affair, with just 3 points separate the first- and fourth-place candidates. At the moment, with about a third of the vote in, it’s Zay 22, Stutzman 21, Smith 19.2, and Davis 18.9.
• IN-05: Rep. Victoria Spartz continues to hang on to a pretty consistent lead over state Rep. Chuck Goodrich and is currently ahead 40-32 with 27% reporting. Not a great showing for an incumbent, but it might be enough.
• IN-06: The biggest self-funder in the race, Jefferson Shreve, is still leading Jamison Carrier 28-22, with around a third reporting. A key part of the district, though, has not reported in: Marion County, which is home to Indianapolis. Shreve unsuccessfully ran for mayor in Indy last year, but he's probably best known in Marion.
• IN-08: State Sen. Mark Messmer has dipped, but he still holds a comfortable 40-17 lead on ex-Rep. John Hostettler with more than 40% reporting. Wouldn't be too surprised to see an AP call soon-ish, though note that polls closed an hour later in part of this district.