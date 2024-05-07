Stormy Daniels takes the stand in Donald Trump's trial

So many salacious details. So many objections.

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson just can’t win

Talk about a loser.

Poll: Rise of fascism and extremism is voters’ top concern

Who would have thought “not allowing this country to turn into a cesspool of crap” would be everyone’s top concern?

Cartoon: Dogcatcher 2024

They say to dress for the job you want …

Trump's answers on abortion are somehow getting even worse

Does Trump realize that when he says a bunch of words, they are supposed to make sense?

'Chaos, dysfunction, and extremism': House minority leader unleashes on the GOP

The man pulls no punches.

Let's see just how wrong Trump's predictions about Biden have been

Still no “Socialism Plus”—whatever that means.

Why a false GOP ad attacking a Wisconsin Democrat just got pulled

Well, that’s not a great look for the Republicans behind the ad!

Boeing tries to break Elon Musk's monopoly on sending astronauts to space

As long as he controls the only taxi to space, it’s hard to hold him accountable.

