Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld held a mock interview Tuesday with fellow host Dana Perino playing the part of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem after the governor canceled an appearance on his late-night show. Noem’s calamitous book launch might have been at fault, though she reportedly told Gutfeld she canceled due to “weather.”

“I don’t believe it,” Gutfeld said of Noem’s weather excuse. He then made a series of dog puns, referencing Noem’s terrible tale of killing her 14-month-old puppy named Cricket because it was “untrainable” and “less than worthless” as a hunting dog.

“I just think it's a little late to keep her on a short leash,” he said. “I'd hope she'd reconsider, but I'm not going to sit up and beg.”

He proceeded to interview Perino as “Noem,” asking her whether or not she has even read her book.

“Thank you for reading my book,” said Perino as Noem.

Gutfeld is one of the people that passes for a comedian in the right-wing-o-sphere. While he isn’t funny, it is funny that Noem’s book is such an unmitigated disaster that even Fox News, Gutfeld, and Perino felt comfortable throwing her under the bus.

GREG GUTFELD: So this weekend I did something I rarely do. I read a guest book for a segment we had planned. It's called “No Going Back” by Kristi Noem. Who knew the title was referring to this show? Because today she canceled on us. Yeah. The one time I actually read the book. And the author—sorry, I mean, the person whose name is on the book—cancels. Blames the weather. I don't believe it. I just think it's a little late to keep her on a short leash. I'd hope she'd reconsider, but I'm not going to sit up and beg. At any rate, every dog has its day. It's just not May 7th, 2024 and I'm not going to let them waste my time. So we're moving forward with the interview. Standing in for Kristi Noem is somebody she wishes she had listened to before she ever wrote this stupid book: Dana Perino. So Dana, aka Governor Noem, did you write the book yourself? DANA PERINO: You know, that's a great question for someone who wrote the book. And I don't think I will dignify your question with a response when there are so many other important issues in the world, like animal cruelty. GUTFELD: You know, I noticed that you seem not to know what was in the book, yet you voiced the audio for the book. Did you ever read the book? PERINO: Thank you for reading my book. I said some words that were written about me, and they were in a certain order—they call them sentences, and so I read those aloud. I don't know if that means I read the book. GUTFELD: Okay. You know what, would you blame—you've had a lot of controversies here—the ghostwriter, the editor, the publisher. Was it their fault? PERINO: Well, a little-known fact: Another one of my dogs, his name was “Ghostwriter.” And I killed him this morning. GUTFELD: Does it bother you—does it bother you that these stories about the dog and North Korea overshadowed the rest of this book? PERINO: You know, what really bothers me is that apparently, I'm being overshadowed by the governor of the lesser Dakota, Doug Burgum. And apparently I'm off the list for VP. GUTFELD: Because he only kills rattlesnakes. PERINO: Yes and I really think that the lamestream media should focus on that because the rattlesnake is not, you know, something that we should be killing because they actually kill the rats. And so I know a lot more about ecology than the governor of North Dakota. GUTFELD: Do you regret including the dog story? Because it's been reported you were told not to include it. PERINO: You know, what I regret is that, I regret that I was in Germany in the 80s doing movies. I regret that. I didn’t include that in the book, and now I regret not including that in the book. I also regret not canceling on you on Saturday, so I didn't waste your time reading a book that I was not going to come on and do the interview about. GUTFELD: Amen! Nicely done. That's how you do it, Kristi.