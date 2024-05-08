Sure, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would not pursue her pointless attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson this week. But that was Tuesday. On Wednesday, she decided to go for it after all.

According to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers—and every other congressional reporter furiously tweeting in disbelief that Greene is actually doing this thing—the congresswoman took to the floor shortly after 5 PM ET to announce that heck yeah, she wants a full-blown GOP civil war.

Her announcement was met with booing, though it’s unclear whether the boos were louder from the left or right side of the aisle because just about everyone else in the House is very much against the idea.

Democratic leaders already said last week that they would rescue the beleaguered speaker. And even the most bloodthirsty nihilists in the GOP caucus don’t really have the stomach for another round of “House GOP in disarray” after booting poor Kevin McCarthy from the job last fall.

“Most of the chamber is not taking her effort to oust [J]ohnson seriously,” tweeted Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman Wednesday evening.

But seriously or not, Greene decided to go for it. And almost immediately failed, as the House quickly moved to vote to table the motion.

“[The] resolution to depose Speaker Johnson is going down in flames,” NBC’s Sahil Kapur tweeted as members were still casting their votes.

And like that—poof!—it was over. With only 11 Republicans voting to let Greene’s attempt move forward, Johnson was saved. At least for now.