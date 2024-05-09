Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday was a resounding failure, but her stunt did make something strikingly clear: Johnson’s leadership among Republicans is tenuous, and Democrats have all the power when it comes to protecting him. They were quick to remind him of that.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters after the vote to table the motion that he hasn’t considered whether to back Johnson up again.

"Haven't given it a thought," he said. "I think it will warrant another discussion" with the Democratic conference, he added.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Wednesday’s vote in support of Johnson was a "one-shot deal” and that Democrats would "reevaluate it in terms of the political context at that moment."

Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, was more blunt.

"I voted to table, but I'm not a cheap date,” he told Axios. “So we will revisit this again if we have to."

Everyone, with the possible exception of Johnson, suspects there’s going to be another attempt to topple him. Wednesday’s vote showed that there are plenty of Republicans—11 of them—to achieve it. And the GOP members that voted with Greene are not the kind of people that Johnson will be able to cajole onto his side, particularly since they’re still so pissed at him over the last government funding agreement—even while gearing up for the next one.

Donald Trump didn’t do Johnson any favors on that front when he weighed in on Wednesday.

“With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.”

Ouch.

That’ll have Johnson looking over his shoulder. He tried to declare victory Wednesday, calling the failed vote a “show of confidence” from the House.

“Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress,” Johnson said.

He’s dreaming.

Let’s help end this fiasco. Donate $3 apiece to help flip these 16 vulnerable Republican seats so we can take back the House in 2024!

RELATED STORIES:

Democrats might stop the House speaker’s ouster—and they won’t let him forget it

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to oust the speaker and fails immediately

Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off speaker threat for now, but more chaos looms