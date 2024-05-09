Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to oust the speaker and fails immediately

If at first (and at second) you don’t succeed …

RFK Jr.'s ideas are more worrisome than the parasite in his brain

His health issues are as strange as his actual ideas.

Cartoon: Man vs. bear

The options are not great.

Louisiana's governor wants to rewrite his state's constitution—but won't say why

And getting the state Senate to agree isn’t going to be easy either.

Kevin McCarthy isn’t done fighting Matt Gaetz

Watching this pettiness is just so entertaining. [grabs popcorn]

Even Fox News is piling on puppy killer Kristi Noem

The dog days aren’t over for the South Dakota governor.

Poll shows Trump’s wishful thinking on abortion is already costing him

And here’s hoping he will suffer the wrath of voters for it.

Trump promised Wisconsin jobs. Biden actually delivered them

Trump’s only accomplishments: imposing tariffs, making the rich richer, and bragging.

Voters credit Biden and Trump equally on infrastructure. Only one got it done

Let’s give credit where it’s due.

Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial for second day

His legal team’s latest desperate strategy? Slut shaming.

The real cost of Trump's 2017 tax cuts for the rich? Double the estimate

It’s time to put an end to this gravy train for billionaires.

