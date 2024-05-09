Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to oust the speaker and fails immediately
If at first (and at second) you don’t succeed …
RFK Jr.'s ideas are more worrisome than the parasite in his brain
His health issues are as strange as his actual ideas.
Cartoon: Man vs. bear
The options are not great.
Louisiana's governor wants to rewrite his state's constitution—but won't say why
And getting the state Senate to agree isn’t going to be easy either.
Kevin McCarthy isn’t done fighting Matt Gaetz
Watching this pettiness is just so entertaining. [grabs popcorn]
Even Fox News is piling on puppy killer Kristi Noem
The dog days aren’t over for the South Dakota governor.
Poll shows Trump’s wishful thinking on abortion is already costing him
And here’s hoping he will suffer the wrath of voters for it.
Trump promised Wisconsin jobs. Biden actually delivered them
Trump’s only accomplishments: imposing tariffs, making the rich richer, and bragging.
Voters credit Biden and Trump equally on infrastructure. Only one got it done
Let’s give credit where it’s due.
Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial for second day
His legal team’s latest desperate strategy? Slut shaming.
The real cost of Trump's 2017 tax cuts for the rich? Double the estimate
It’s time to put an end to this gravy train for billionaires.
Click here to see more cartoons.