Since Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records, the “law and order” Republican Party has been twisting itself into a hypocritical pretzel. The party line these days is that Trump isn’t a convicted felon—even though he is.

Republican former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is running for Senate, found that out the day before the hush money Trump verdict was reached. Hogan tweeted our that, “[r]egardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process.”

The words “respect” and “legal process” are anathema to Trumpland, and Trump’s campaign head Chris LaCivita responded by writing, “You just ended your campaign.”

Trump’s daughter-in-law/RNC-co-chair Lara Trump, told CNN’s Kasie Hunt, that Hogan “doesn't deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point, and quite frankly, anybody in America, if that's the way you feel.”

x YouTube Video

But demanding conformity over the rule of law is not just relegated to shooting oneself in the foot over a possible Senate seat. Young conservatives are also on the purity firing line. Similar to Hogan, College Republicans tweeted that while they decried the “politically motivated prosecution” of Trump, “[the] verdict was handed down by jurors whose decisions were made in accordance with our criminal justice system. As such, the outcome of this trial should be respected.”

LaCivita replied with vintage MAGA class, replying “Opinions are like assholes … everyone has one.” The children are our future, unless of course they don’t conform to the fragile egos of a convicted felon and his minions.

Everybody on the planet knows that Trump is a convicted felon. But the MAGA world demands purity tests that blindly exonerate Trump in order to sanitize one of the most impure and corrupt public figures we have seen in the modern era.

RELATED STORY: Rep. Matt Gaetz wants to force House GOP to take a Trump loyalty test

Every day brings a new prognostication that is making President Joe Biden's campaign operatives worry or freak out. Is Donald Trump running away with the election? No. Not even close.