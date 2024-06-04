Monday saw the first day of jury selection in Hunter Biden's trial. It also saw a supportive presence from the Biden family. First lady Jill Biden was present in the courtroom, even though it was her birthday. So was Hunter’s younger sister Ashley Biden. The defendant entered the courtroom hand in hand with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. That’s quite a contrast in family support and presence when compared with … that other trial.

President Joe Biden spent time with his son over the weekend, including a long bike ride together, and issued a public statement of support on Monday morning. That statement is as notable for what it does not say, as for what it does.

“As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength,” Biden wrote.

Hunter did not pause outside the courthouse to complain about the judge. There was no overnight tirade of social media messages threatening prosecutors, witnesses, and jurors. Instead, the president’s family provided a powerful example of trusting in the law and submitting to the judicial process.

It’s not as if Hunter Biden lacks any reason to complain about the proceedings getting underway on Monday. His charges were brought after a long investigation by a U.S. attorney appointed by Donald Trump. That action came after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General William Barr to go after the Biden family.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said in a “Fox & Friends” interview. “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election.”

Not only was the investigation conducted by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney acting on a direct call from Trump, he’s now being tried before a judge appointed by Trump, who has limited experience in criminal proceedings. The judge hearing the case, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is the same judge who blew up a plea agreement with the Trump-appointed prosecutor, and the judge has already ruled out evidence and witnesses that Hunter considered critical to his case.

In his New York criminal trial, Trump repeatedly claimed that the investigation had been instigated by Biden. That wasn’t true. But it is true that the investigation into Hunter Biden was instigated by Trump.

Trump repeatedly claimed that Justice Juan Merchan was appointed by Democrats. That wasn’t true. But Noreika wasn’t just appointed by Republicans, she was appointed by Trump.

Every false claim that Trump made about why his case was unfair is true in the case of Hunter Biden. The trial originated directly as the result of a political prosecution and is being carried out by a prosecutor and judge put in place by Trump.

Hunter Biden has good reason to think that Judge Noreika, who has a reputation for tough sentences, is out to get him, and that every facet of this case is unfair.

But you can bet there won't be any gag order in this case, because it won't be needed. You can also bet that lines of Democrat representatives and senators won't be making a pilgrimage to court, wearing whatever Hunter is wearing, to serve as attack proxies. When it comes to President Biden's statement, there is no hint of complaint about the judge or prosecutors.

Hunter Biden, and his family, will allow this to play out as the law demands. They may be disappointed by the results, but they won't blame the outcome on a corrupt system.

Because this is America, and there is still one party that respects the law.