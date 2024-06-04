Republicans brought Attorney General Merrick Garland in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in their latest attempt to obfuscate the reality that Donald Trump is a convicted felon.

The hearing began with Rep. Matt Gaetz bloviating conspiracy theories about Garland coordinating “lawfare” attacks on Trump.

“I'm sorry, I don't agree with anything you just said, but I'm not going to comment on that,” Garland responded.

Then Gaetz launched into a new conspiracy that Garland “dispatched” former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo to oversee Trump’s investigation and prosecution.

“That’s false. False!” Garland said.

A few minutes later, Democratic Rep. Steven Cohen of Tennessee reviewed the DOJ’s record of nonpartisan prosecutions, such as those of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

Cohen said it was “unfortunate” that Gaetz had left the chambers after questioning Garland “because he is living testament to the fact and direct evidence that you have not weaponized the Justice Department. He was investigated for sex trafficking, and while many expected a prosecution, you chose not to prosecute this very active Republican.”

Cohen then asked Garland if it was true that he did not prosecute Gaetz, who continued to face an embarrassing ethics investigation related to his sex trafficking allegations.

“I'm sorry. I'm not. I'm not sure how much, what is in the public record and what's not. So I'm just not going to comment on that,” he said.

Well played.

