Since becoming a convicted felon, Donald Trump has launched a new campaign of revisionist history, insisting that he never called for Hillary Clinton to be imprisoned and that, in fact, he always thought it would set a “terrible precedent.”

During an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Trump claimed that he never wanted to lock up Clinton, but that “it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them.”

“I got a lot of credit from a lot of people, and some people said I should have done it, but, you know, could have, would have been very easy to do it. But I thought it would be a terrible precedent for our country,” he said.

When the FBI investigation into Clinton’s emails found that they were “not criminal,” it made it hard to, you know, charge her of a crime.

Trump spun a similar fairytale to Fox News, insisting, “I didn’t say ‘lock her up,’ but the people would all say ‘lock her up, lock her up.’”

Never said it? Not even once? Not even a teensy weensy bit? Let’s go to the videotape!

And as always, there’s a tweet for that:

CNN’s Daniel Dale had a field day listing no less than six examples of Trump calling for Clinton’s imprisonment. Trump literally said that "if I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation” during a televised debate with Clinton. As in, she was in the room!

Why has Trump changed his tune? It’s hard to say. Even before being convicted of 34 felonies Trump was noticeably unhinged. At the time, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said the potential of prison time really freaked out Trump, and he was off his game.

And though there are other reports alleging that Trump is rather terrified of ending up behind bars, Trump himself told Fox News that he would be “okay with it.”

Of course, Trump also told Fox, “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

It sounds like he’s not simply threatening his political enemies but most of the country.

