Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents, and the subsequent GOP fallout of denialism and revisionist history, was the subject of Jon Stewart’s final segment of “The Daily Show” this week.

“This is why the law and order right hates court procedures when applied to them,” he said. “Courts are the last remaining guardrail that is a standard of evidentiary presentation. It is the last place where you have to prove what you say, and you see the difference in what they say out of court versus what they say in court.”

Stewart shows clips juxtaposing election deniers Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell’s public statements calling the election fraudulent and “rigged” with their courtroom statements where they refuse to argue fraud cases.

Stewart: “You notice that the fraud trial went on, Sidney Powell turned into Michael Jackson?”

“It's not a fraud case in court where I would need evidence. It's only a fraud case out there amongst the sod and the mulch—where I can say whatever I want,” Stewart jokes. “The difference between in court and out of court is that in court, someone can say ‘prove it.’”

He then plays a supercut of media pundits saying that there are “two different realities” in the U.S. these days.

“You're thinking of the multiverse,” Stewart jokes. “We are all living in one reality, and it can be the news media's job to litigate the parameters of said reality. What the courts do really well is look backwards and reconstruct the realities of what happened. The news media could do the same.”

Stewart outlines these two realities beginning at 12:04:

