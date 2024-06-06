House Republicans are calling out Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas for continuing to wear a Combat Infantryman Badge pin from Afghanistan after a CBS investigation revealed that it was revoked in March 2023. The badge can only be awarded to infantry or Special Forces personnel who have engaged in combat. Nehls served as a civil affairs officer.

“That’s ridiculous. That’s stolen valor,” Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas, who wears a similar Combat Action Badge, told NOTUS.

Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, a retired Navy SEAL, added, “It matters what you wear on your uniform. If you didn’t earn it, you shouldn’t wear it.”

Nehls, who continued to wear the pin below his 118th congressional pin, has not responded to these findings, but he has responded to a second claim made by CBS that there is only evidence that he was awarded one Bronze Star—Nehls claims he has two.

Emily Matthews, Nehls’ press secretary, told CBS that “Congressman Nehls doesn't wear medals he wasn't awarded,” but did not respond to any further questions or provide any explanation for why CBS’ findings do not jibe with Nehl’s assertions.

NOTUS spoke with a few House Republicans who did not want to be identified but did have some choice words for Nehls’ unearned fruit salad display.

“It’s really shameful,” one Republican lawmaker said. “It speaks to deep insecurities. Combat Infantry Badges are given out for combat. He didn’t earn it.”

Nehls’ has a history of being an unbelievably dubious character. Last month, an ethics review found that there was “probable cause” to believe that he had misused campaign funds for personal use. Now the House Ethics Committee is investigating these claims.

In 2018, Nehls announced he would not run for Congress. Nehls was a sheriff in Fort Bend County, Texas, at the time and gave a very convoluted reason, involving his twin brother, why. Coincidentally, Nehls’ decision not to run in 2018 came at the exact same time that news broke that Nehls was fired in 1998 from the police department in Richmond, Texas.

That report included paperwork showing that Nehls was fired from the police department for multiple infractions, including, but not limited to, destroying evidence, failing to return property to its owner, and improper arrest.

Additionally, Nehls was one of 16 Republicans from Texas to vote against the certification of the 2020 election.

Nehls seems to be a perfect encapsulation of the MAGA movement these days, with aspirations to gain power and a poor understanding of why we have laws.

