On Thursday, Donald Trump dropped by tabloid therapist Dr. Phil’s primetime show. That’s when the man who conducted a surprise “intervention” in Britney Spears’ hospital room thought it would be the perfect time to steer the Republican candidate away from devoting the remainder of his life to taking vengeance for every imagined slight.

“I think you have so much to do,” said Phil McGraw. “You don’t have time to get even.”

Trump didn’t exactly agree. “Well, revenge does take time, I will say that,” Trump admitted. “And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.”

Anyone who thinks they're going to talk Trump out of scoring some sweet revenge has somehow missed the fact that vengeance is Trump's personal philosophy, his campaign theme, and his deepest desire. Vengeance “R” him.

Every time the media presents Trump’s plans for the nation without mentioning that the first item on his agenda is bringing Americans in line with what Conan the Barbarian finds best in life is ignoring not just Trump’s motivation, but what’s at stake if he gets back into office. Trump is a man who considers himself the absolute personification of getting back at the other guy.

“I am your warrior. I am your justice," Trump told his supporters a year ago. "And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."

Vengeance is what he wants. Vengeance is what he offers. Vengeance is what Trump's desire for power is all about. So when the Jerry Springer-wannabee tried to explain to Trump that getting vengeance might take up time better spent on other things, Trump steered him straight: It doesn’t matter if it will take some time to replace the justice system with a squad of remorseless political enforcers. Revenge isn't getting in the way of other things on Trump’s agenda because revenge is Trump’s agenda. His billionaire fan base may be in it for the money, but Trump—along with most of his supporters—is all about vengeance.

The hosts of MAGA and QAnon have been fantasizing about gallows at the White House since 2016. Not just the inefficient single-serve noose that they brought to the Capitol lawn during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but the industrial-sized gallows where Democrats already have been, or soon will be, killed for the crime of not worshiping Trump. This was a recurring theme long before right-wing pundit Laura Loomer started calling for a blanket death penalty.

Trump isn’t gathering up power for power’s sake. He explained all this over a decade ago.

“One of the things you should do in terms of success: If somebody hits you, you’ve got to hit ’em back five times harder than they ever thought possible,” Trump told his audience in a 2012 speech. “You’ve got to get even. Get even.”

This wasn’t just because vengeance feels so good, he insisted. However, getting back at someone “does make you feel good, to be honest with you, I’ve done it many times.”

Trump’s view hasn’t changed in the dozen years since then. “Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it’s easy because it’s Joe Biden,” he told Sean Hannity on Fox Business.

Dr. Phil isn’t about to talk Trump out of seeking revenge in a brief interview. It’s not even clear that a real, qualified therapist could accomplish that miracle in a lifetime of sessions. And if someone did remove the desire for vengeance from Donald Trump, would there be anything left?

