By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current

With two days left for early voting in the primary election and a rally planned in Las Vegas on Sunday, Donald Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the contentious Republican battle for U.S. Senate.

“Nevada—there is a very important Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, June 11, for the United States Senate and other important races, and I need you to get out and vote,” Trump said Tuesday in a video on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. But Trump, whose endorsement is feverishly sought by Senate candidates Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter, has not said for whom voters should cast their ballots.

“I’m hearing that he’s staying out of it,” said Amy Tarkanian, the former chairwoman of the Nevada Republican Party.

“The word on the street is that he’s probably not going to endorse in the U.S. Senate race,” Republican pundit and political operative Chuck Muth said during a phone interview. “He’s just going to stay out of it, which is interesting.”

Brown, who lost to Adam Laxalt in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022, is the perceived frontrunner in this year’s primary, which includes 13 candidates. Gunter, who served as ambassador to Iceland during Trump’s first term as president, has been feted by Trump, who hosted a March fundraiser for the candidate at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I think Trump kind of leans toward Gunter for that reason,” Muth says of their prior relationship. “But on the other hand, it appears Sam Brown has done everything he needs to be the favorite, and I just don’t think Trump wants to make an endorsement of Gunter if Sam Brown is the likely nominee. He probably doesn’t want to have that on his record.”

Early voting in the primary election ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, June 11. The winner of the Republican primary will likely face Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, in the general election.

“It’s not unheard of for him to wait until the last minute,” Muth said of Trump. “But normally he’s gotten behind candidates earlier.”

On Monday, Trump endorsed his first and only candidate in Nevada congressional primary races –former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who is running against two other Republicans in Nevada’s fourth congressional district. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford in the general election in November.

Trump’s campaign in Nevada, which is preparing for a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, declined to comment on his lack of endorsements.

“President Trump, with his unmatched political acumen, knows exactly who he wants by his side in the Senate,” Gunter said in a statement to the Current. “I have full confidence in his decisions.”

Gunter plans to attend Trump’s rally in Las Vegas, though it’s unknown whether he’ll be on stage with the former president or observing from the crowd.

“I supported President Trump in 2016 and knocked doors for him in 2020,” Brown said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in his vision for America and I continue to stand with him today.”

Brown said he looks forward to working with Trump “and would be honored to receive his endorsement.”

A spokeswoman says Brown is adjusting his travel schedule in an effort to attend Trump’s rally.

A story Wednesday from Fox News suggests “accusations of ‘disloyalty’ have taken center stage in the fight, with multiple sources close to Trump and his campaign telling Fox News Digital about an ongoing effort to sway the former president as he considers swooping in to back” Brown or Gunter before the primary.

The story suggests there is “bad blood” between Trump and Brown, who failed to endorse Trump until shortly before the Iowa caucus.