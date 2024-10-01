Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, said on Monday that concerns about the restoration of abortion rights are a “niche” political issue.

Millions of Americans have been affected by abortion bans and restrictions put in place after the conservative majority of the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

Trump made her comments during an appearance on “American Sunrise” on the conservative network Real America’s Voice.

LARA TRUMP: Well, let’s be honest: What are the Democrats actually running on? What is their candidate, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, pitching to the American people that they want to buy? And the truth is, nothing. And so you’re right. They are focusing on very niche issues, like abortion, something that—as Donald Trump has continued to state—has gone back to the states now. And actually the most democratic of processes has taken place, which is that we the people get to actually opine on it.

Lara Trump’s sentiment was also recently expressed by Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio, who told supporters that women were “crazy” to be concerned about the loss of abortion rights.

The Democratic National Committee criticized Trump for her comments.

“Lara Trump’s shameful statements are yet another attempt by Trump’s MAGA Republican Party to cover for the Trump-Vance ticket’s wildly unpopular Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion nationwide and rip away our basic freedoms,” spokesperson Aida Ross said in a statement.

Three of the Supreme Court justices—Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh—who ruled against abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe, were nominated by Donald Trump. That ruling enabled several Republican-led states to activate legislation that severely curtailed or banned abortion with very few exceptions.

Donald Trump has recently praised the “genius” of his nominees for their decision and falsely claimed that the fallout from the decision—i.e., restricting rights—was something a majority of Americans wanted. Polling shows that a majority of Americans did not want Roe overturned.

More than one-third of American women of reproductive age now live in states with abortion restrictions, meaning that as many as 25 million have been affected. And since the end of Roe, at least 210 people have been charged with pregnancy-related crimes.

Recently, the deaths of two Black women in Georgia, Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller, have been linked to restrictions on abortion rights in that state. Research shows that abortion restrictions disproportionately affect Black women at a higher rate than the rest of the population.

Harris has made the restoration of abortion rights a centerpiece of her presidential campaign. She has referred to abortion restrictions as “Trump abortion bans” and has called for a federal law to restore Roe-era abortion rights. Harris has also said she supports the elimination of the Senate filibuster if it would allow a vote on an abortion-rights bill.

Help Kamala Harris win the White House with your donation today!