It’s the lovable coach versus the creepy weirdo!

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will meet on Tuesday in New York City for the only scheduled vice presidential debate this cycle. The event will start at 9 PM ET and be hosted by CBS News, which has promised that its moderators, Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, won’t fact-check the candidates on air.

That no doubt comes as a relief to Vance, a senator from Ohio who has recently made it his life’s pursuit to trumpet a racist lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio—which has at least temporarily changed the subject from just how weird he is.

Taking a cue from Donald Trump, Vance reportedly hasn’t prepared much for the debate, but the sources for that report are coming from inside the house. In other words, it’s spin.

People close to Walz more or less mimicked that spin, telling Politico they’re not sure Walz will deliver the same level of performance that Vice President Kamala Harris did against Trump in their Sept. 10 debate, when, as even conservatives reluctantly admitted, she wiped the floor with him.

Vance is expected to attack Walz’s time as governor of Minnesota, which involved such horrors as passing a law to provide free breakfast and lunch to all kids in public school, while Walz—beloved coach and viral social media sensation—is expected to address the very real threat posed by a second Trump administration.

Whether Walz will take another dig at Vance’s reported affection for sofas is unknown.

Watch along with Daily Kos right here—if you dare!

Support Tim Walz while he’s debating! Rush a contribution to the Harris-Walz presidential campaign.