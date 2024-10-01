A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump lobs lies and attacks even as hurricane death toll rises

Maybe Trump should just stick to offering thoughts and prayers.

RFK Jr. scoffs at middle class while stumping for billionaire Trump

Kennedy continues to show what “out of touch” looks like.

Trump and Project 2025 would make hurricane recovery even harder

It’s just one of many ways that the conservative blueprint could greatly complicate Americans’ lives.

Cartoon: The finish line

Jimmy Carter has a dream.

Ted Cruz lies about ‘bipartisan’ record as Texas Senate race tightens

He’s about as bipartisan as Donald Trump.

Why Doug Emhoff is fighting for Harris, and every woman in America

The answer is simple.

GOP Senate nominee still can't grasp why women care about abortion

There’s something “crazy” about this, but it’s not what Bernie Moreno thinks it is.

There's a new Donald Trump statue and it's big and it's naked

It’s the statue you know you never needed.

Here's a rundown of why Tim Walz is a gem—and JD Vance is a jerk

These two guys couldn’t be more different.

President Jimmy Carter turns 100

The longest-living president has so much to show for his 100 years.

