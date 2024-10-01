Democrat Tim Walz came out swinging at the vice presidential debate Tuesday night.

“We had a coalition of nations that had boxed Iran's nuclear program in the inability to advance it,” Walz said in response to a question about growing tensions in the Middle East. “Donald Trump pulled that program and put nothing else in its place. So Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than they were before because of Donald Trump's fickle leadership.”

Then Walz hit Trump again. “When Iranian missiles did fall near U.S. troops and they received traumatic brain injuries, Donald Trump wrote it off as headaches,” Walz said. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the traumatic brain injuries that U.S. troops suffered in an attack by Iran.

“Look, our allies understand that Donald Trump is fickle,” Walz continued. “He will go to whoever has the most flattery or where it makes sense to him.”

