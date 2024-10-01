Sen. JD Vance’s attempt to blame the country’s border security problems on Vice President Kamala Harris fell flat during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate—and Gov. Tim Walz schooled him on it.

“On immigration, Kamala Harris was the attorney general of the largest state and a border state in California. She's the only person in this race who prosecuted transnational gangs for human trafficking and drug interventions,” Walz said. “But look, we all want to solve this—most of us want to solve this—and that is the United States Congress.”

He then detailed exactly how Donald Trump killed the bipartisan border security bill that would have done many of the things Trump and Vance claim they want done.

“Donald Trump said no, told them to vote against it because it gives him a campaign issue,” Walz said.

“What would Donald Trump talk about if we actually did some of these things?” Walz continued. “And they need to be done by the legislature. You can't just do this through the executive branch.”

“Donald Trump had four years. He had four years to do this. And he promised you, America, how easy it would be. ‘I'll build you a big, beautiful wall and Mexico will pay for it,’” Walz reminded the audience. “Less than 2% of that wall got built and Mexico didn't pay a dime. But here we are again, nine years after he came down that escalator.”

