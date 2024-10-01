During the vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Sen. JD Vance called for domestic investments in clean energy production. But under the Biden-Harris administration, the United States has already made the largest such investment, and Vice President Kamala Harris was the key vote that made it happen.

Vance: I think it’s important for us to say Donald Trump and I want clean air, clean water. We want the environment to be cleaner and safer, but one of the things that I’ve noticed some of our Democratic friends talking a lot about is a concern about carbon emissions, this idea that carbon emissions drives all the climate change. Well, let’s just say that’s true, just for the sake of argument so we’re not arguing about weird science, let’s just say that’s true. Well, if you believe that, what would you want to do? The answer is that you’d want to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible, and you’d want to produce as much energy as possible in the United States of America because we’re the cleanest economy in the entire world. What have Kamala Harris’ policies actually led to? More energy production in China, more manufacturing overseas, more doing business in some of the dirtiest parts of the entire world and when I say that I mean the amount of carbon emissions they’re doing per unit of economic output.

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation is providing over $391 billion in clean energy funding, the largest such investment in U.S. history.

Republicans unanimously opposed the bill, and it only secured passage in the Senate with Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

Donald Trump has said he wants to pull back on some of that investment, something that some of his fellow Republicans have opposed—noting that the money is helping to employ residents of their districts.

While Vance acknowledged the existence of climate change, Trump has repeatedly claimed that climate change was a “hoax” invented by the Chinese government.

