Gov. Tim Walz took Sen. JD Vance and Donald Trump to task at Tuesday’s vice presidential debate for their frequent dismissal of experts.

“Economists can't be trusted,” Walz said. “Scientists can't be trusted. National security folks can't be trusted. Look, if you're going to be president, you don't have all the answers—Donald Trump believes he does. My pro tip of the day is this: If you need heart surgery, listen to the people at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, not Donald Trump.”

Good tip!

