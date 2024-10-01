Sen. JD Vance had his microphone cut off during the CBS vice presidential debate Tuesday, after he continue to speak over his allotted time.

The moment occurred as Vance complained about being fact-checked by debate moderators over the falsehoods he and Donald Trump have promoted about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

Vance spoke at length about the smartphone application used by migrants seeking asylum, falsely stating that legal status is granted “legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

As he went on, the debate moderators noted he was filibustering, preventing the debate from proceeding to other issues. Vance continued to speak, so then his microphone was cut.

“The audience can’t hear you, because your mics are cut,” co-moderator Margaret Brennan informed both Vance and Gov. Tim Walz.

She then moved on to co-moderator Norah O’Donnell, who began asking the next question.

The Harris and Walz campaign is counting on your support during the debate. Donate to the campaign here.