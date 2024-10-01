JD Vance admitted during the CBS vice presidential debate that the Republican Party is not trusted by the American people on abortion rights.

“My party, we’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American’s people trust back on this issue, where they frankly just don’t trust us,” Vance said.

He went on claim that he and running mate Donald Trump support fertility treatments and making it “easier for moms to afford to have babies.”

But Vance’s rhetoric ignores decades of Republican efforts to erode reproductive rights, culminating in the Supreme Court decision that threw out Roe v. Wade and the federally protected right to an abortion.

In his own debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump praised the “genius” of the three justices he appointed, which comprised half of the 6-3 decision in the case.

Additionally, Vance sided with his fellow Senate Republicans who blocked recent legislation to protect IVF treatments.

Harris and Walz have been campaigning on the restoration of abortion rights and have come out in support of federal law that would restore Roe.

