Add Gov. Tim Walz’s performance at Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate to the growing list of reasons people prefer the Minnesota governor to tech bro billionaire lapdog Sen. JD Vance.

During the health care segment of the debate, Walz took aim at Donald Trump’s failure to actually deliver a viable health care plan.

“When Donald Trump said, ‘I've got a concept of a plan,’ it cracked me up as a fourth grade teacher because my kids would have never given me that!” Walz said. “But what Sen. Vance just explained might be worse than a concept. Because what he explained is pre-Obamacare.”

“I'll make this as simple as possible because I have done this for a long time,” Walz added.

“What they're going to do is let insurance companies pick who they insure. Because guess what happens? You pay your premium, it’s not much. They figure they're not going to have to pay out to you. But those of you a little older, gray, you know, got cancer, you're going to get kicked out of it. That's why the system didn't work,” Walz continued. “Kamala Harris will protect and enhance the ACA.”

