Democratic Gov. Tim Walz cornered Republican Sen. JD Vance during Tuesday night’s debate when the subject of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol came up.

“I think there's a lot of agreement,” Walz said of the debate, “but this is one that we are miles apart on. This was a threat to our democracy in a way that we had not seen, and it manifested itself because of Donald Trump's inability to say. He is still saying he didn't lose the election.”

Walz then asked Vance, “Did he lose the 2020 election?”

Vance refused to answer the question. “Tim, I'm focused on the future,” he said. “Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation—“

“That is a damning, that is a damning non-answer,” Walz responded.

Damning indeed.

Tim Walz is debating! Let’s show him real grassroots support with your contribution. Donate here.