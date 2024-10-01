During the vice presidential debate Tuesday night, Sen. JD Vance was asked about comments he made in September when he said he would have helped try to subvert the election results.

Vance: What President Trump has said is that there were problems in 2020, and my own belief is that we should fight about those issues, debate those issues, peacefully in the public square and that’s all I’ve said, and that’s all that Donald Trump has said.

But that isn’t true. In his appearance at All-In Summit, Vance said that during the congressional election certification process, he “would have asked the states to submit alternative slates of electors.”

Allies of Trump offered up fraudulent electors after millions of votes had been cast for President Joe Biden in 2020, binding electors to vote for him to become president. If the scheme had proceeded as Trump wanted, legal votes would have been nullified and the outcome of the election would not have represented the will of the public.

At the debate, Vance also characterized Trump’s call to his supporters to march on the Capitol as peaceful, but Trump described the planned event at the time as “wild.” He was later impeached for inciting the attack and currently faces federal charges for his attempt to overturn the election.

