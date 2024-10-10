Doth protest too much?

After Fox News offered on Wednesday to host another presidential debate, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to post an all-caps rant refusing the offer.

I WON THE LAST TWO DEBATES, ONE WITH CROOKED JOE, THE OTHER WITH LYIN’ KAMALA. I ACCEPTED THE FOX-NEWS INVITATION TO DEBATE KAMALA ON SEPTEMBER 4TH, BUT SHE TURNED IT DOWN. JD VANCE EASILY WON HIS DEBATE WITH TAMPON TIM WALZ, WHO CALLED HIMSELF A KNUCKLEHEAD! I AM ALSO LEADING IN THE POLLS, WITH THE LEAD GETTING BIGGER BY THE DAY - AND LEADING IN ALL SWING STATES. THE FIRST THING A PRIZEFIGHTER DOES WHEN HE LOSES A FIGHT IS SAY THAT HE “DEMANDS A REMATCH.” IT IS VERY LATE IN THE PROCESS, VOTING HAS ALREADY BEGUN - THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH! BESIDES, KAMALA STATED CLEARLY, YESTERDAY, THAT SHE WOULD NOT DO ANYTHING DIFFERENT THAN JOE BIDEN, SO THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

However, he’s not leading in “ALL” of the swing states. Vice President Kamala Harris leads in four of seven battleground states, according to The New York Times’ polling averages.

Fox News proposed its debate for Oct. 24 or 27 in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Fox’s Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum would moderate. According to the far-right network, its own high ratings and large audience would be watching the two candidates make their final arguments only days before Election Day—and, as Trump notes, after early voting has begun in many states.

Fox News wasn’t alone in trying to get another debate on the books. Earlier, CNN made a pitch for a debate on Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Harris quickly accepted the invite, but Trump deflected in mid-September, saying Oct. 23 was “too late.” On Wednesday, CNN set a Thursday deadline for Trump to accept, but it seems unlikely he will.

On Thursday, the Harris campaign called Trump’s debate dodging “a disservice to the American people.”

“After backing out of ‘60 Minutes’ and doing 27 straight interviews with conservative media, unfortunately it is clear Trump would rather cocoon himself in safe spaces and avoid real questions about his harmful plans and failed divisive leadership,” the campaign said in a statement, adding that Harris “is happy to accept CNN’s invitation for a live, televised town hall on Oct. 23 in Pennsylvania.”

Trump’s avoidance is a shift from his typical strategy, where he often relishes the opportunity to confront his opponents—if only online, behind a keyboard. Republican lawmakers have also signaled they want Trump to do another debate—as have Republican voters.

Trump's debate dodging could be seen as an admission of vulnerability. Could it be because she won last time? He surely knows he has more to lose from another debate.

The question is whether voters can smell his fear.