The ladies of ABC’s “The View” came onto set Thursday to the song "Dirty" by Christina Aguilera, with co-host Whoopi Goldberg explaining it was in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on them and Vice President Kamala Harris at a pair of rallies in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

“[Goldberg’s] mouth was so foul,” Trump told his rally-goers. “She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting."

But Goldberg was not fazed by the attack.

"As it turns out, I was filthy. I was filthy, and stand on that fact," Goldberg said on “The View,” to applause from the studio audience. "And you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino—which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground."

"How dumb are you?” Goldberg continued, facing the camera and addressing Trump. “You hired me four times, and you didn't know what you were getting? How dumb are you?"

Co-host Sunny Hostin also had some thoughts to share with the convicted felon who, during his rally, called her “one dumb woman.”

“I have a personal legal note,” said Hostin, a former federal prosecutor. “Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I'm so appreciative."

This is just one example of many reasons why Trump continues to poll poorly with women.

