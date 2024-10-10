A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s bonkers blue-state tour says a lot about his campaign

He will host a rally in California just so he can lose it by 28 points instead of 29.

Men, please don’t take Fox News’ toxic dating advice

All hail “Stephen Miller, sexual matador,” apparently.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug finds the guy who was sure HE wouldn't be harmed by a Trump presidency

A dispatch from a possible future.

Fox News melts down because Harris shared a beer with Stephen Colbert

Whatever happened to “a president you can have a beer with”?

Buttigieg is a voice of reason, whether it’s hurricanes or Elon Musk

If Buttigieg were in charge of Tesla, the car door wouldn’t stick when it gets cold.

Watch Trump's press secretary get shut down on air over hurricane lies

“We're going to leave it there because I offered you three times to give me the answer, and I'm not getting it."

Here's how Harris' Medicare proposal could help the 'sandwich generation'

Much more than “concepts of a plan.”

Do we really have to say it? The government can’t control the weather

So it’s come to this.

Sexting and brain worms and bears, oh my! Remembering RFK Jr.'s wild year

And you may have forgotten a few of them, too.

15 pics to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize

Ride a wave of nostalgia.

